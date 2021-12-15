Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch new flight to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 December 2021, 11:19
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch new flight to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Wizz Air Abu Dhabi air carrier will inaugurate on December 17 a new international flight to bridge Almaty and Abu Dhabi, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

The first flight is set for next January. The new route wis expected to improve air service between the two states and to further promote trade and economic ties and boost tourist flow to the UAE.

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohamed Saeed Alariqi, Kazakh Ambassador to the UAE Madiyar Menilbekov, Almaty city administration authorities, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and Almaty Airport executives took part in the opening ceremony.


Foreign policy    Transport   Tourism   Kazakhstan and the UAE  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims