Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches new route to Tashkent, Uzbekistan

4 November 2022, 18:45
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches new route to Tashkent, Uzbekistan
4 November 2022, 18:45

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches new route to Tashkent, Uzbekistan

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of its latest route to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

This step reaffirms the airline’s commitment to provide travellers with the opportunity to explore numerous experiences across many destinations within its network, WAM reports.

The flight to Tashkent will commence in January 2023 and will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, «We look forward to expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations further by adding Tashkent to our ever-growing network and the new route will strengthen further the connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Central Asia. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to play a pivotal role in contributing to the growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism sector and connecting its capital with many marvellous destinations.»

Photo: gazeta.uz



Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News