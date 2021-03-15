Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches latest routes from Abu Dhabi to Almaty and Nur-Sultan

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the UAE, has announced the launch of its latest routes from Abu Dhabi to Almaty and Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, starting in the middle of May 2021. With the launch of Almaty and Nur-Sultan, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds a further two routes to the already on sale thirteen routes.

The flight to Almaty will be operated 2 times per week on Mondays and Fridays, while Nur Sultan will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays, also 2 times per week, WAM reports.

The connection between Abu Dhabi and the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan will open new and low-fare travel opportunities for those who would like to visit friends and relatives as well as travel for business. The new routes present an affordable opportunity for travellers to explore exciting destinations, empowering visitors to immerse themselves in the culture of the gorgeous city of Almaty and discover the world’s youngest capital, Nur Sultan.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: «The new routes from Abu Dhabi to Almaty and Nur-Sultan will encourage increased travel between the UAE and Kazakhstan through ultra-low-fare travel options. We are confident that the new routes will inspire desire to travel and open the doors to new cultural experiences.»