Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Wizz Air Abu Dhabi inaugurates 1st flight to Kazakhstan

    17 December 2021, 18:35

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Wizz Air Abu Dhabi air carrier launched the new route to Kazakhstan On December 17 to bridge Almaty and Abu Dhabi, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads.

    It is the first flight performed thanks to the agreements achieved within the joint statement between the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi with support of the Kazakh Embassy in the UAE and competent bodies of the two nations. Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat lastayev, Kazakh Ambassador to the UAE Madiyar Menilbekov, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi managing director Kees van Schaick, Charge’d affaires of the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan Ammar Omar Abdulla Albreiki took part in the opening ceremony.

    228 passengers arrived from Abu Dhabi, while 177 left from Almaty.

    The flights will be performed twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

    In connection with the opening of the new international flight Almaty-Abu Dhabi by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohamed Saeed Alariqi expressed confidence that, in addition to the existing airflights from Kazakhstan to UAE, the opening of a new flight would have a significant impact on the development and strengthening of relations between Kazakhstan and the Emirates. He believes that the new flight will facilitate not only tourist flow, but also an increase in trade turnover and will strengthen business contacts between our countries, the press service of the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan reads.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Transport Tourism Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Akmola region to repair 100 km of roadway
    Akmola region develops 65 tourism investment projects
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    4 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    5 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry