Wizz Air Abu Dhabi inaugurates 1st flight to Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Wizz Air Abu Dhabi air carrier launched the new route to Kazakhstan On December 17 to bridge Almaty and Abu Dhabi, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads.

It is the first flight performed thanks to the agreements achieved within the joint statement between the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi with support of the Kazakh Embassy in the UAE and competent bodies of the two nations. Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat lastayev, Kazakh Ambassador to the UAE Madiyar Menilbekov, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi managing director Kees van Schaick, Charge’d affaires of the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan Ammar Omar Abdulla Albreiki took part in the opening ceremony.

228 passengers arrived from Abu Dhabi, while 177 left from Almaty.

The flights will be performed twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

In connection with the opening of the new international flight Almaty-Abu Dhabi by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohamed Saeed Alariqi expressed confidence that, in addition to the existing airflights from Kazakhstan to UAE, the opening of a new flight would have a significant impact on the development and strengthening of relations between Kazakhstan and the Emirates. He believes that the new flight will facilitate not only tourist flow, but also an increase in trade turnover and will strengthen business contacts between our countries, the press service of the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan reads.



