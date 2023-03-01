Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to central Asia, Europe And Africa

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is ramping up operations to meet the high demand and expanding its sustainable fleet. With nine Airbus A321neo aircraft, the airline is driving ambitious growth into new territories with must-see destinations.

Set to launch this summer, the national airline is commencing operations to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and the relaunch of popular routes to Larnaca, Santorini and Sohag, Egypt, WAM reports.

On top of the new destinations, the new aircraft will enable Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to increase its footprint on the current network with increased presence on Abu Dhabi – Tirana, Yerevan, Baku, Alexandria, Kutaisi, Athens, Almaty, Astana, Sarajevo, Ankara, Tashkent and Samarkand.

Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, «Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel and liberating lives through affordable travel in the UAE and beyond. The ninth aircraft will provide an additional 30,000 ultra-low-fare seats per month, enabling us to expand our network with many incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences making travel available for everyone.»