Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    ‘With diploma to village’ program budget to be raised to 20bn tenge per year – Tokayev

    17 September 2019, 18:35

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The annual budget of the governmental program ‘With diploma to village’ will be raised to 20bn tenge beginning from 2020. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the republican conference on rural areas and agro-industrial complex development held in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Akorda press service informs via Twitter.

    «The goal of implementation of the program «With diploma to village» is to attract specialists to the rural settlements. Both the residents of rural areas and governors complain about insufficient financing of the program. For this reason, I took a decision to increase its budget to 20bn tenge per annum beginning from 2020,» Tokayev said.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Education President of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Nuclear disarmament
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev