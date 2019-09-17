‘With diploma to village’ program budget to be raised to 20bn tenge per year – Tokayev

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The annual budget of the governmental program ‘With diploma to village’ will be raised to 20bn tenge beginning from 2020. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the republican conference on rural areas and agro-industrial complex development held in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Akorda press service informs via Twitter.

«The goal of implementation of the program «With diploma to village» is to attract specialists to the rural settlements. Both the residents of rural areas and governors complain about insufficient financing of the program. For this reason, I took a decision to increase its budget to 20bn tenge per annum beginning from 2020,» Tokayev said.



