With 4,880 new COVID-19 cases, Kazakhstan’s caseload stands at 798,671

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 September 2021, 08:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 880 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 798,671, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

315 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 1,264 in Almaty, 180 in Shymkent, 246 in Akmola region, 302 in Aktobe region, 282 in Almaty region, 198 in Atyrau region, East Kazakhstan, 99 in Zhambyl region, 140 in West Kazakhstan, 648 in Karaganda region, 237 in Kostanay region, 133 in Kyzylorda region, 239 in Mangistau region, 265 in Pavlodar region, 75 in North Kazakhstan, 56 in Turkestan region. As a result the country's coronavirus caseload climbed to 798,671.


