‘Wisdom word of Abai’ book published in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT. UZA-KAZINFORM - In Uzbekistan, Wisdom word of Abai book written by Kodirjon Nosirov, professor of the Namangan State University, has been issued at the Donishmand ziyosi publishing house, Kazinform cites UzA.

Wisdom word of Abai was published under the heading Friendship of Literatures - Eternal Friendship with the aim of promoting the literature of the fraternal nations.

Uzbekistan's national information agency notes the ongoing literary and educational transformations in Uzbekistan usher in a new era of exploring the creative heritage of the two brotherly nations, including the works of Abai.

There is an increased focus now on the works of Abai in Uzbekistan which is attributed to the Uzbek Leader's order to better understand and promote the creative legacy of the prominent Kazakh poet and thinker Abai.

Notably, this year marks the 175th anniversary of Abai, whose works have a special place among the Central Asian nations.

Kodirjon Nosirov - Wisdom word of Abai book's author - have already written the articles and textbooks about the life and work of Abai. The book is said to depict Abai's role in the Kazakh literature and culture as well as the author's attitude to the ideological and aesthetic values of the poet's legacy.