Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Wintry mix forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 5

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
5 December 2019, 07:42
Wintry mix forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions remain in the republic on December 5, Kazinform reports with the reference to the RSE Kazhydromet.

Fog, sleet and snowstorm are expected in some areas of Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. Wind intensification to 15-20 m/s is predicted for Akmola and Aktobe regions.

Fog will blanket Pavlodar and Karaganda regions during night and morning hours.

Wind in East Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20 m/s. Fog is also expected in the region during night and morning.

Rude wind of 18-23 m/s is predicted for Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region. Fog will cover mountainous areas of Almaty region during night hours.

Fog is expected in some parts of Zhambyl, Mangystau, Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions. Windy day is predicted for Zhambyl region.

Residents of Kyzylorda region are warned about ice roads and strong wind gusting to 15-20 m/s.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events