Wintry mix forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions remain in the republic on December 5, Kazinform reports with the reference to the RSE Kazhydromet.

Fog, sleet and snowstorm are expected in some areas of Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. Wind intensification to 15-20 m/s is predicted for Akmola and Aktobe regions.

Fog will blanket Pavlodar and Karaganda regions during night and morning hours.

Wind in East Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20 m/s. Fog is also expected in the region during night and morning.

Rude wind of 18-23 m/s is predicted for Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region. Fog will cover mountainous areas of Almaty region during night hours.

Fog is expected in some parts of Zhambyl, Mangystau, Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions. Windy day is predicted for Zhambyl region.

Residents of Kyzylorda region are warned about ice roads and strong wind gusting to 15-20 m/s.