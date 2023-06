Winter online race kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Saryarqa Jugiru, an online race, kicked off in Nur-Sultan. It will run until December 13, the Yelorda Info reports.

Online race registration is available at jgr.kz website. The 5 km race is open to all regardless of sex and age. Strava apps should be used to track the race. The race results will be posted on jgr.kz.