Winter Charity Ball: Organizers raise over 80 mln tenge for charity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Astana hosted the Winter Charity Ball, annually organized by the Bolashaq Corporate Fund to raise public awareness about the problems children with special needs face to get access to decent education and the support of talented youngsters. All proceeds raised will go to the fund’s social projects Travel Grants and Every child deserves a school, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chairperson of the Bolashaq Fund’s Board of Trustees Dinara Gaplan revealed that the annual Winter Charity Ball has been traditionally held for the past 10 years. The organizers believe that the ball is in the first place an act of philanthropy and sponsorship supported by a vast number of companies. The partners are the ones who make it possible. The backbone of the ball are not only the debutants whose performance has become the visiting card of the fund, but also the projects implemented thanks to the money raised.

«It is our priority to raise the money and announce the projects of the fund,» says Dinara Gaplan.

In the past 10 years the Winter Charity Ball, which was held with the active support of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan this year, has raised over 800 million tenge. The Bolashaq Fund channeled all the proceeds to equip over 70 specialized rehabilitation facilities, including 46 offices to support inclusive education in 22 cities of Kazakhstan. Over 500 workplaces in the sphere of inclusive education have been created. 300 specialists and parents have undergone training on inclusive education and applied behavior analysis. 93 travel and 17 educational grants have been given to children from low-income families and people with special needs.

According to the organizers, the Bolashaq Fund submitted over 70 recommendations and proposals to legislative projects of the Republic of Kazakhstan in terms of inclusive education development.

With the support of the fund over 500 children with dyslexia and dysgraphia are able to seek assistance from trained professionals annually. The fund lent its helping hand to the International association for genetic dermatosis in carrying out surgeries, purchasing special cosmetics and teaching Kazakhstani physicians all the subtle aspects of working with butterfly children.

Each and every year many companies jump on board to contribute to the organization of the ball and show their social responsibility. Over these years over 150 sponsors and partners have joined.

This year the organizers surprised the guests with an auction of unique items, including art objects, antique pieces and sport items.

Handmade carpets dating back of 1940-1950s, saukele (traditional Kazakh headpiece) belonging to the lead actress of ‘Borte’ play, a document signed by the 14th U.S. President Franklin Pierce dating back to 1856, and other items were offered at the auction.

A guitar of one of the founders of legendary Dos-Muqasan band Dosym Suleyev became the highlight of the auction. The musical instrument, a vinyl record with the first hit songs of the band were auctioned for 11 million tenge. Guests of the charity evening were also offered a raffle game of wonderful prizes from partners of the fund.

Previously well-known Kazakhstani athletes, namely Alexander Vinokurov, Iliya Iliyn and Gennady Golovkin, joined hands with the fund by donating their sport items that were featured in the auction.

A necklace of Queen Tomiris from the set of Akan Satayev’s ‘Tomiris’ historic drama, has become one of the most expensive pieces ever actioned at the Winter Charity Ball, the organizers say.

30 pairs of debutants delighted the guests of the charity evening with their incredible performance. Evgeniy Moiseyev, the dance director of Winter Charity Balls, head teacher of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography and member of the Dance Sport Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was the one who helped them choreograph every move for the event.

The Winter Charity Ball is a ball with a meaning. When selecting the debutants, the organizers tend to pick those who have volunteer experience.

One of the debutants Dias Myrzaliyev, 24, says it was his dream to become a part of the Winter Charity Ball.

«I have been dreaming to get here since 2017. When I moved to Astana, I started following the ball via social media. I registered for the event as soon as I possibly could. I really want to be a part of something big, a part of a good cause. This event helps a lot of children,» he says.

This year the Winter Charity Ball raised over 80 million tenge. All proceeds will go to the fund’s social projects Travel Grants and Every child deserves a school for children with special needs and talented youth. For the purposes of transparency and to show that all money is used for charity causes, the fund publishes all financial statements on its website bolashakcharity.kz.

«Inclusion, by definition, is not only about the right of autistic children to attend ordinary schools, it is also about the right of children with Down Syndrome, celebral paulsy, children of immigrants and those in difficult life ituations to have access to decent education. Every child should have an opportunity to get decent education and cultivate his or her talent. Education is indeed something one should invest into, because the future is shaped by the educated nation,» says the fund.

This year Kazinform International News Agency and Jibek Joly TV channel have been honored to become the media partners of the 13th Winter Charity Ball.



