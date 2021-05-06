Winners of ‘Tumar’ National Television Awards announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Winners of 2021 Tumar National Television Awards were announced at the KazMedia Center in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

‘Analitika by Eurasia TV channel was named The Best News Program. Official spokesperson of the President of Kazakhstan Berik Uali presented the statuette to representatives of the TV channel.

Ruslan Idrissov of Atameken Business TV channel scooped The Best TV Journalist Award.

The Best Documentary Award went to ‘Nugmet Nurmakov. 4th Prime Minister’ created by Saryarka TV channel. The award was presented by Chairman of JSC «International News Agency «Kazinform» Askar Umarov.

Kamila Zhussupova of KTK TV channel was named The Best TV Host.

‘Teledariger’ by Qazaqstan TV channel took home the award as The Best Social Project. Qazaqstan TV channel also collected the award for the Best Entertainment TV Show – ‘Zhuzden zhuirik’.

Irbis TV channel was chosen as the Best Regional TV Channel, ‘Abai zholy’ by Khabar TV channel hauled the The TV Series Award and ‘Aitarym bar’ by Astana TV was named as the Best Talk Show.



