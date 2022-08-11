11 August 2022 11:16

Winners of «New Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» contest announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs summed up the results of the New Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media contest, the Ministry's press service informs.

The jury of this year’s contest, held for the seventh time, included Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko, President of Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors Club Bibigul Zheksenbai and Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Tourism Talgat Amanbayev.

The jury reviewed more than 50 applications from foreign journalists and bloggers from 40 countries, which were published over the past twelve months. The pieces presented appeared in newspapers, magazines, online resources, popular Internet platforms, blogs and also in the form of podcasts.

Among the topics covered were international relations, history, culture, tourism, health care, sports, nuclear disarmament, renewable energy, and others. This year foreign media paid significant attention to the systemic changes taking place in the country since the beginning of 2022, the political, economic and social reforms within the paradigm of the New Kazakhstan.

According to the decision of the jury, seven foreign authors became the winners of the competition.

For the Americas, the article by Donovan Mckenzie, a journalist from Ottawa Life Magazine, about the political reforms program in Kazakhstan was recognized the best.

Among European entries, the most remarkable one came from British blogger Tristan Hughes, who sent an episode of his podcast The Ancients, titled Ancient Kazakhstan: the gold of the Great Steppe, dedicated to the exhibition of archaeological heritage of Saka tribes, held in Cambridge last year.

The article by Georgian author Gulbaat Rtskhiladze on the topic of historical ties between Kazakhstan and Georgia was selected among the entries from CIS and Eurasia countries.

Sanjay Kumar, a journalist from The Korea Herald, won in the Asia-Pacific region, with his articles on investment opportunities in Kazakhstan and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

From the Middle East and Africa, the jury decided to select two contenders at once: Driss Lyakoubi, a journalist from the Moroccan editions of Le Matin and 12.ma, for a series of articles on the topic of his country’s cooperation with Kazakhstan, and Emrah Kaya, a Turkish author, for his quality review of the New Kazakhstan development process.

This year for the first time there was a separate nomination on coverage of the touristic potential of our country. Within it, the jury chose travel blogger Khalid Almutairi from Kuwait for his e-book about Kazakhstan in Arabic.

As it was announced earlier, the winners will be awarded with a trip to Kazakhstan to visit the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Turkistan and Burabay resort area in September this year. In addition, they will have an opportunity to witness VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions where leading figures of the major confessions of the mankind will take part.

The «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» contest has been held annually since 2014 and is designed to promote further the interest internationally in the current tendencies in the development of our country, its rich natural and cultural heritage, investment and tourism potential.







