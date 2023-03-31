Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Winners of Nauryz TV show award revealed

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 March 2023, 20:13
Winners of Nauryz TV show award revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital of Astana hosted today a grand ceremony of presenting the NAURYZ TV show award, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the ceremony, the winners in 13 nominations were revealed. So, ‘Mirzhakyp. Oyan, Kazakh!’ by Murat Yeszhan won in the Best Historic TV Shows nomination.

‘Akzhauyn’ was announced the best drama TV show, ‘Kelinzhan’ the best comedy TV show, 'Serjan Bratan’ the best web-TV show, and ‘Patrul’ the best commercial TV show.

The Nauryz award for Best Actor went to Dulyga Akmolda for starring in 'Serjan Bratan' TV series, while the Best Actress nomination was won by Zhanel Sergazina for her role in ‘Nyanya’.

The winners were also revealed for The Best Supporting Actor, The Best Supporting Actress, The Best Director, The Best Screenwriter, The Best Camera Operator, The Best Editing, and The Best Soundtrack nominations.

All the winners were handed over a special statuette and one million tenge in money prize.

In total, over 250 applications for the Nauryz award were received since February 24.

Republican and regional TV broadcasters, studios, production centers, as well as other media organizations making series can take part in the awarding ceremony submitting their works aired on Kazakh TV channels, YouTube, or other platforms between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022.

The competition aims at promoting television series content, Kazakhstani series among viewers on domestic and international online platforms.

photo

photo


photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


photo
photo
photo
photo

Entertainment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants