Winners of Kazakhstan Winter Tennis Championship announced

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 March 2021, 19:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Winter Tennis Championship of the Republic of Kazakhstan has wrapped up at the Daulet Sports Complex in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The event reportedly brought together over 100 tennis players from all corners of Kazakhstan - both budding players and veterans of the sport.

Dostanbek Tashbulatov from Shymkent claimed the title of the Winter Tennis Championship defeating Grigory Lomakin in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

Yerasyl Yerdilda settled for bronze after eliminating Islam Orynbasar in a three-set match 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

It is worth mentioning that Tashbulatov and Lomakin in tandem won the men’s doubles title of the championship earlier this week.

As for women’s singles event, 16-year-old Aruzhan Sagandykova routed more experienced Gozal Ainitdinova in the final to haul gold.

Bronze went to Zhanel Rustemova who stunned Ulyana Romanova 6-1, 6-2.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
