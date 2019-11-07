Winners of “Kazakhstan through the eyes of children of the world” contest awarded at Kazakh MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The award ceremony of the I International Drawing Contest «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of the Children of the World» was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. The event was attended by the representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan, local and foreign culture and art workers, young talents and media representatives, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The international competition is being held in Kazakhstan for the first time. The project’s aim is to familiarize the children of the world with Kazakhstan, its history, culture, geography, create an environment for the discovery of personal and creative potential of children.

7-16 year old artists from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Italy, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Japan and other countries submitted more than 400 works.

Children were offered to focus on topics such as «Tales and legends of the people of Kazakhstan,» «History of Kazakhstan,» «Landscapes of Kazakhstan,» «Sacred places of Kazakhstan,» «Folk holidays» and «Customs and traditions of the people of Kazakhstan.»

An exhibition of 70 paintings by young artists was organized at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Before the ceremony, the participants, young dombyra players and violinists from the Nur-Sultan Children’s Music School No.2 performed the compositions «Kөңiл ашар» and «Rolf Lovland – Elan.» The winners of the contest were awarded prizes and letters of appreciation.

During the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, made a welcoming speech, noting that the contest is another step in promoting Kazakhstan. The participation of children from various countries in the competition testifies to the great interest in Kazakhstan of young talents. He expressed hope that holding such a competition on an annual basis would become a good tradition and the geography of its participants will expand. On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the Deputy Minister congratulated the children on their victory and wished them new creative successes and achievements.

Tleuzhan Batanov, chairman of the jury of the competition, Honored Worker of Culture, member of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan, also delivered a congratulatory speech at the ceremony.

The competition was organized by the Nur-Sultan Children’s Art School – UNESCO Club, the Nur-Sultan Education Department, the Kulanshi Center for Contemporary Art, the Baita Charitable Foundation for the Support of Creative Talents, and the Representative Office of the International Union of Educational Artists (Russia) in Kazakhstan.