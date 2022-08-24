Winners of International Army Games 2022 awarded in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 23, the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan hosted the closing ceremony of the International Army Games, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Marat Khussainov addressed the participants of the Games. He said that the annual international military and sport competitions gained special importance for improving combat readiness and skills of servicemen.

This year Kazakhstan hosted three competitions of the Army Games in its territory. Master of Artillery Fire, Tactical Shooter and Meridian were held at three military ranges of Zhambyl, Karaganda and Akmola regions. Teams from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in them.

The team of Kazakhstan won a convincing victory in all the stages of the competitions.

Kazakh artillery crews became the first in Master of Artillery Art contest held at the Gvardeisky range in Zhambyl region. Russian team finished second and Azerbaijani team stands third.

Kazakhstani servicemen also led in Tactical Shooter competition held at the Spassk range in Karaganda region. Chinese team took second place, while the teams of Uzbekistan and Russia shared third place.

Topographic engineers of the participating states also competed at the Amandyk range in Akmola region notable for diverse conditions of nature. Kazakhstani servicemen demonstrated the best result and finished first. Chinese militaries took second place. Belarusian and Uzbek teams shared third place.

All the winners and prizewinners of the competitions were awarded with medals and diplomas.



