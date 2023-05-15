Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+18+20℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Winners of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 greeted in Astana

    15 May 2023, 16:29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The aircraft carrying the winners of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 held in Uzbekistan has touched down at the Astana international airport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Head coach Myrzagali Aitzhanov and gold medalists Makhmud Sabyrkhan and Aslanbek Shymbergenov as well as silver medalist Dulat Bekbauov were greeted at the airport earlier today.

    Myrzagali Aitzhanov revealed it was not a walk in the park to get to the championships since the organizers picked only the best boxers in each weight category. In his words, the selection process was quite rigorous.

    The rest of the Kazakh national boxing team is expected to land at the Astana international airport later in the day.

    It is worth mentioning that the Kazakh boxers managed to repeat one of the milestones achieved 10 years ago by grabbing four gold medals in Tashkent.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had praised the Kazakh boxers for demonstrating such ‘a high level’ at the event.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Cup to take place May 20-21
    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2023
    Kazakh capital to host IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2024
    Lots of work ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics - Kazakh Sports Minister
    Popular
    1 Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
    2 Kazakh boxers to get record prize money for IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 performance
    3 Dubai retains №1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects
    4 May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 President Tokayev praises Kazakh boxers' performance at IBA Men’s World Boxing Champs