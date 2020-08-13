Winners of European Union Climate Change Contest for Central Asian Journalists announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Representatives of Delegations of the European Union (EU) in Central Asia (CA) and journalists participating in the EU contest on «Climate Change: The Planet’s Future is in Our Hands», gathered for an online Award Ceremony to recognise the participants and announce the winners.

While the world is now responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change remains to be an urgent issue for global response. Amidst the pandemic, the EU continues strengthening Central Asian countries’ abilities to deal with the impacts of climate change and supporting them in their efforts, the official website of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan reads.

The contest and the ceremony were organised by the EU-funded project «European Union – Central Asia Water, Environment and Climate Change Cooperation» (WECOOP) with a purpose to continue fostering dialogue and cooperation on climate change as well as raising awareness about environment and climate change issues.

Addressing the journalists, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Mr Johannes Stenbaek Madsen noted: «Climate change requires concerted actions of the entire society. Mass media plays an indispensable role in raising awareness, shaping attitudes and influencing action. Journalists encourage people to make small changes to their daily behaviour and do their bit to make cities greener and switch to environmentally friendly technologies to better tackle environment and climate change challenges. The current pandemic has shown that we have a common interest in joining our efforts to create a healthy, more resilient and sustainable future for our Planet and ourselves. We encourage you to continue your valuable research and report on climate and environment issues for our common sustainable future.»

The Contest Committee comprising of representatives of the EU Delegations in Central Asia, as well as the WECOOP project team evaluated the submitted journalistic materials based on the following criteria: 1) compliance with the theme; 2) understanding and in-depth elucidation of the subject; 3) accuracy and reliability of information; 4) professional level of presenting the material, style and beauty of the language; 5) compliance with ethical principles of journalism.

In total, 44 journalists took part in the contest and submitted 110 materials, of which 15 were selected for the final round of evaluation. As a result, three winners were announced: Mr Almas Mussabekov from Atameken Business Channel (Kazakhstan) with the material titled «The global economy to lose $10 bln annually, if the world average temperature increases by 2 degrees»; Mr Zhanat Tukpiyev from Kazpravda Newspaper (Kazakhstan) with the material titled «Plastic bag? – No, thank you: Life without plastic, or How we are destroying the planet»; and Mr Ermek Aktanov from Birinchi Public Radio (Kyrgyzstan) with the material titled «Glaciers and climate». The winners will participate in the study tour to the Czech Republic to study the best available techniques to be organised by the WECOOP project, preliminary in autumn 2020. All journalists were awarded with certificates of appreciation.



