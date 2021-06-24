Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Winners of 2021 Urker Awards announced in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 June 2021, 19:11
Winners of 2021 Urker Awards announced in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Winners of the 2021 Urker National Awards in the sphere of printed, radio, and online journalism have been announced in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Urker Awards were up for grabs in 11 nominations. This year saw the launch of the special 12th nomination – «The Best Article dated to the 30th Anniversary of Independence».

44 nominees were shortlisted by the jury.

«Kazinform» International News Agency was named «The Best News Portal of the Year».

«Turkistan» took home the award as «The Best Newspaper of the Year», whereas Forbes became «The Best Magazine of the Year».

Maksat Shagyrbayev of Newsroom.kz took home the award in the category «The Best Photo of the Year».

The award in the nomination «The Best Analytical Article of the Year» went to Dina Imambayeva of Aqiqat Magazine.

Tamara Vaal of Vlast.kz received the award in the nomination «The Best Interview of the Year».

Qazaq radiosy won the special Urker prize «The Best Article dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence».

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Mass media   Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events