Winners of 2021 Urker Awards announced in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Winners of the 2021 Urker National Awards in the sphere of printed, radio, and online journalism have been announced in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Urker Awards were up for grabs in 11 nominations. This year saw the launch of the special 12th nomination – «The Best Article dated to the 30th Anniversary of Independence».

44 nominees were shortlisted by the jury.

«Kazinform» International News Agency was named «The Best News Portal of the Year».

«Turkistan» took home the award as «The Best Newspaper of the Year», whereas Forbes became «The Best Magazine of the Year».

Maksat Shagyrbayev of Newsroom.kz took home the award in the category «The Best Photo of the Year».

The award in the nomination «The Best Analytical Article of the Year» went to Dina Imambayeva of Aqiqat Magazine.

Tamara Vaal of Vlast.kz received the award in the nomination «The Best Interview of the Year».

Qazaq radiosy won the special Urker prize «The Best Article dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence».