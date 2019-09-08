Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Winners of 2019 Astana Marathon announced

    8 September 2019, 15:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The winners of the 2019 Astana Marathon have been announced, Kazinform reports.

    Yulшya Andreyeva from Kyrgyzstan became the first among the women in a 42.2k race after running it in 2 hours 28 minutes 42 seconds. Gulzhanat Zhanatbek won a silver medal with the result of 2 hours 33 minutes 25 seconds. And Yekaterina Sundukova finished the third in 2 hours 28 minutes 42 seconds.

    «I jog twice a day. I can say that jogging is both my hobby and job. I am participating in the marathon for the second time. I like it. The weather today is fine, windless, although rainy. Now I want to participate in the Tokyo Olympics,» Yulya Andreyeva said.

    Zaikirolla Mamagulov from Tashkent showed the best result among the men – 2 hours 26 minutes 10 seconds. Vladislav Mamedov came the second with the result of 2 hours 26 minutes 53 seconds. Oleg Baitukanov became the third with the result of 2 hours 28 minutes 3 seconds.

    The winners received KZT1mn certificate each. Those who won the second and the third places received 500,000 and 250,000 tenge respectively.

    Among the marathon participants are runners from Kenya Kipyego Boaz Kipkorir, Kipkorir Japhet Kipchirchir, Muchiri Eunice Nyawira and Yuliya Andreyeva (IAAF Bronze status) from Kyrgyzstan.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year