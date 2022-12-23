Winners of 1st National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’ named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The first-ever awarding ceremony of the National Sports Awards ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’ was held in Astana on Friday, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

14 nominations were up for grabs within the framework of the National Sports Awards. As a result, 20 athletes, coaches, sports organizations, journalists were honored in 14 nominations.

Zhamilya Bakbergenova and Alexander Gerlits were named the Best Athletes of the Year in in summer and winter sports, respectively.





The Best Coach of the Year went to Nursultan Temirov (summer sports) and Anton Zhdanovich (winter sports).

Dastan Balabekov from Zhetysu region and Samat Sapishev from Shymkent became the Best Coach in Rural Area and the Best Children’s Coach of the Year, accordingly.

The National Speed Skating Federation and the Sports organization of disabled people of Atyrau region were honored in the Best Accredited Sports Federation of the Year and the Best Sports Organization of the Year nominations.





2022 Wimbledon winner and Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis Elena Rybakina was named ‘The Breakthrough of the Year’.

Sports journalists Bek Toleuov, Aslan Kazhenov, and Galym Suleimenov earned their ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’ accolades for their articles, TV stories and photos about sports.





Photo: press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan



