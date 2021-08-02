Winners announced in Kazakhstan through eyes of foreign media contest

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors Club have selected five winners of the sixth international contest Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The panel received 60 applications from 36 countries from authors who published relevant materials over the past twelve months. The works of the contest participants covered a wide range of topics related to Kazakhstan, including economy, politics, international relations, culture, tourism, healthcare, sports, nuclear disarmament, renewable energy, the legacies of prominent poet Abai Kunanbaiuly and philosopher al Farabi. The pieces appeared in newspapers, magazines, online media, TV channels, podcasts, and other popular platforms.

According to the organizers, the active participation of journalists in the contest reflects a significant interest of foreign media in Kazakhstan.

Based on the results of the review of the applications, the panel selected the following winners.

Lithuanian journalist Nikolai Zhukov’s article «Over the year, Kazakhstan has demonstrated its own model of evolutionary succession of power» published in the Kauno Diena newspaper was recognized as the best article among those from the CIS and Baltic countries.

Vladimir Bacisin, editor-in-chief of the Slovak media outlet Financne noviny, was selected author of the best piece from Europe for the series of articles «In summer, winter and light: they know how to live in Nur-Sultan.»

The video material and article by Tsolmon Bat-Erdene from Mongolia «A Neighbor 37 km away with a 37-year plan,» placed by the MNB Mongolian National Broadcaster, won as the best work among the applications submitted from the Asia Pacific countries.

A series of articles by Pakistan’s Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan covering the ongoing political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan and the intellectual heritage of Abai Kunanbaiuly published in the Islamabad Post and DNA News were recognized as the best among the works submitted from the Greater Middle East and Africa.

Selected as the best piece from the Americas was the video «Kazakhstan through the eyes of Canadians,» which TV journalist Inga Cernei-Kelner produced in association with the United Communities of Canada.

As was previously reported, the winners of the contest will be awarded a trip to Kazakhstan, within which they will be able to visit the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Turkestan, the Burabay area, and admire natural and cultural sights of our country, meet with prominent journalists, diplomats, and other public figures.

The organizers of the contest express gratitude to all the participants of the contest and wish them new accomplishments in their creative activities.



