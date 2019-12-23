Winner of Central Asia’s Got Talent announced in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Winner of the TV reality show Central Asia’s Got Talent were announced in the capital of Kazakhstan this past weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24.

Acrobats, vocalists, magicians and many other Central Asian talents gathered in Nur-Sultan to vie for the main 10-million prize.

Singer Chorshanbe Alovatov from Tajikistan won the main prize.

‘Master of chairs’ Galymzhan Auessbai from Kazakhstan, singer Aizhan Nussuvaliyeva from Kyrgyzstan, dancing ensemble Padida from Tajikistan, and dancer Daler Shavkatov from Uzbekistan