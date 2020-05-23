Windy weekend in store for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rains, thunderstorms, strong wind and hail are expected across Kazakhstan on May 23-24, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

15-20 mps wind, hail and dust storm are expected in some parts of West Kazakhstan region.

Strong wind gusting to 15-20 mps will blow in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North-Kazakhstan regions.

Dust storm will hit Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions of the country.

Dense fog patches will cover some parts of North Kazakhstan region during night and morning hours.

Wind will strengthen in Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region.

Extreme fire hazard remains in East Kazakhstan region.