Windy weather with rains predicted in Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 July 2022, 12:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for July 5-7, Kazinform reports.

According to the meteorological service, a southern cyclone will impact the weather in most regions of the country in the upcoming three days. Gusting wind and rains will hit eastern, southeastern, and northern regions of Kazakhstan on July 5. Heavy rains with thunderstorms and hail are forecast in northwestern and central parts on July 6. Cessation of precipitation is expected in western regions on July 7 due to high atmospheric pressure.

The mercury will rise from +18+26°С to +23+31°С in western regions during daylight hours. In northwestern and northern regions temperatures will rise from +15+23°С to +20+28°С.

In Mangistau region, temperatures will be at +23+28°С, and +31°С in southern areas. The mercury will reach +20+28°С in central Kazakhstan, +33°С in southern areas of Karaganda and Ulytau regions, and +22+29°С in eastern regions.

In southern Kazakhstan, temperatures will drop from +30+37°С to +25+33°С. In southeastern regions, air temperature will be at +28+33°С, and in mountainous areas – at +23°С.


