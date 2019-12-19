Go to the main site
    Windy weather to persist in Kazakhstan

    19 December 2019, 07:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan on December 19 will see fog, black ice, blizzard and wind increase of 30 m/s, RSE Kazhydromet reports.

    According to weather forecasts, fog, black ice, snowstorm, wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-30 m/s are expected in some areas of Zhambyl region.

    Fog, ice slick, snowstorm are expected in Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions. Strong wind will blow reaching 15-20 m/s.

    Dense for patches are expected to form in Kostanay region. Snowstorms, strong wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions of the country.

    Windy weather is also forecast for Almaty region.

    Fog and black ice are expected in some areas of Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
