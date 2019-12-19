Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Windy weather to persist in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
19 December 2019, 07:18
Windy weather to persist in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan on December 19 will see fog, black ice, blizzard and wind increase of 30 m/s, RSE Kazhydromet reports.

According to weather forecasts, fog, black ice, snowstorm, wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-30 m/s are expected in some areas of Zhambyl region.

Fog, ice slick, snowstorm are expected in Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions. Strong wind will blow reaching 15-20 m/s.

Dense for patches are expected to form in Kostanay region. Snowstorms, strong wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions of the country.

Windy weather is also forecast for Almaty region.

Fog and black ice are expected in some areas of Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events