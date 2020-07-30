Go to the main site
    Windy weather predicted for Kazakhstan

    30 July 2020, 07:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE «Kazhydromet» announced the weather forecast for July 30, reports Kazinform reports.

    Squall, hail, rude wind of 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps are expected in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket some parts of North-Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions during night and morning hours.

    15-20 mps wind is predicted for Akmola, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda regions. Dust storm will hit Kyzylorda region.

    Hail is expected during the day in Mangistau region.

    Intense heat remains in Atyrau and southern part of West Kazakhstan regions.

    Extreme fire hazard remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda and Almaty regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
