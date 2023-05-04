Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Strong wind is forecast in most regions of the country on May 4. Rains will douse western regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

As the met service informed, occasional heavy rain with thunderstorm and hail will hit western areas. Rain and snow are forecast in southeastern and eastern parts. Wind speed will increase across the country, with a dust storm to hit southern, southeastern and western regions. Fog will descend in northwestern regions.

Wind speed in northern, western regions, as well as in mountainous areas of Turkistan region will is to increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23-28m/s and exceeding 30m/s in mountainous areas.