Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 2, the weather in Kazakhstan will be determined by the Southern cyclone which will bring snowfall to most regions of the country, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Southeastern regions will see a mix of rain and snow, with heavy snowfall to batter mountainous areas of southern and southeastern regions. Sunny weather and no precipitation are forecast for western and northern regions only.

Gusting wind is expected in northern, eastern, southern and southeastern regions. Ground blizzard will hit northwestern, northern, eastern and central parts. Fog and ice slick are predicted for mountainous areas of southern regions and southeast of Kazakhstan.



