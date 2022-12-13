Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 13

13 December 2022, 07:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in most of Kazakhstan today, due to the anti-cyclone impacting its territory, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Snowfall and ground blizzard will persist in northern, eastern parts only.

Strong wind will hit western, northern, eastern, southern, and southeastern regions.

Foggy conditions are expected in southern and southeastern regions.


