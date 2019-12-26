Go to the main site
    Windy weather expected across Kazakhstan

    26 December 2019, 07:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE Kazhydromet predicts windy weather across Kazakhstan on December 26.

    A snowstorm, fog and strong wind gusting to 15-20 m/s are expected in some areas of East Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.

    Blizzard and rude wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted for North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    Fog will blanket some parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

    Strong wind gusting to 18 m/s is also predicted for Aktobe region of the country.

    Foggy weather is expected in Zhambyl region. Wind strength here will reach 15-20 m/s.

    Strong wind of 15-20 m/s and fog are also expected in Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region during night and morning hours.

    Kazhydromet
