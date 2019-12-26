Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Windy weather expected across Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
26 December 2019, 07:22
Windy weather expected across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE Kazhydromet predicts windy weather across Kazakhstan on December 26.

A snowstorm, fog and strong wind gusting to 15-20 m/s are expected in some areas of East Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.

Blizzard and rude wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted for North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Fog will blanket some parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

Strong wind gusting to 18 m/s is also predicted for Aktobe region of the country.

Foggy weather is expected in Zhambyl region. Wind strength here will reach 15-20 m/s.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s and fog are also expected in Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region during night and morning hours.

Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events