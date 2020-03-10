Windy Tuesday predicted for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rain and snow are predicted for the northern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan on March 10, Kazinform refers to RSE Kazhydromet.

Fog, black ice, snowstorm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in some parts of Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

Snowstorm, ice slick and dense fog are forecast for Pavlodar region. Wind of 15-20 mps will blow in the region during the day.

Dense fog patches will blanket some parts of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

Icy roads and fog are predicted for Karaganda region.

Fog will blanket some areas of Almaty region during night and morning hours. Strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected to blow in Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region and in Turkestan region.