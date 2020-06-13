Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Windy Saturday in store for Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
13 June 2020, 09:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is expected across the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

Squalls, hail are expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Strong wind gusting to 15-20 mps will blow in North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Hail and wind of 15-20 mps are predicted for some parts of Kostanay region. Hail is possible.

15-20 mps wind forecast for Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

Fervent heat remains in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, southern part of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Turkestan, north-west of Almaty, south of East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.


