Windy conditions to persist across Kazakhstan May 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Hail is possible in the daytime in western areas. Strong wind is forecast across the country, while fog will blanket northwestern and northern areas.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda region, and in northern, central parts of Turkistan regions.