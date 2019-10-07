Go to the main site
    Windy conditions, fog expected on Monday

    7 October 2019, 07:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The spur of the anticyclone will determine the weather on the upcoming week in Kazakhstan. Thus, the weather is expected to be mainly without precipitation with fogs overnight, Kazhydromet says.

    Fog and wind of 15-20 m / s is expected in Zhambyl, during night and morning hours in North-Kazakhstan and East-Kazakhstan regions.

    Strong wind gusting to 17-22 m / s is predicted for the area of Alakol lakes, Almaty region. Thunderstorm, rude wind up to 15-20 m / s and fog will cover Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

    A dust storm is expected in Mangystau region. Thunderstorm is forecast for Turkestan region of the country.

    Extreme fire hazard persists in Turkestan, the eastern part of Kyzylorda, the north-western area of Zhambyl, the western and southeastern parts of Karaganda, the southeastern area of West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Alzhanova Raushan

