Windstorm forecast for northern, eastern and central regions of Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
6 April 2020, 10:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather forecasters predicted windstorm in the northern, eastern and central regions of the country on April 7-8, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

15-20 southwest wind gusting to 23-28 mps is expected to blow in Karaganda region on April 8.

Weather forecasters predict 15-20 mps wind with the gusts of 23-28 mps for Kostanay region.

Rude southwest wind of 15-20 mps with gusts up to 30 mps is expected in some areas of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions of the country on April 8.


