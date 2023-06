Windstorm approaching Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A windstorm gusting up to 20 m/s is approaching Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regionalEmergency Situations Department issued a cyclone warning urging the public to becareful.

As earlier reported,this spring and summer wild winds tore roofs off houses, schools, kindergartensand children’s recreational centre in Atyrau region.