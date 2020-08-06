Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Winds and heat in store for regions of Kazakhstan on Aug 6

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 August 2020, 07:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will experience weather without precipitation on Thursday, August 6. Scattered showers are forecast to persist in portions of western, eastern and southwestern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind is expected to strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach 23 mps in Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

Chances of hail and squall will be high in Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions, respectively.

Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Akmola, south of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

High fire hazard is predicted to persist in Atyrau, most of Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts of West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.


