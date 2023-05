Window washer fell to his death from 7th floor in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A window washer fell to his death from the 7th floor in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform refers to the city emergency situations department.

The man, born in 1988, fell while cleaning the windows in the nine-storey apartment building.

Since the beginning of the year, three children fell from the windows in Astana.