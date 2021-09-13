Go to the main site
    Windchill to grip Kazakh capital

    13 September 2021, 07:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for the Kazakh capital and three more regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Ground frosts are forecast to grip Nur-Sultan as well as Kostanay region with mercury reading 2 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms are expected in the north, northwest of Kostanay region. The region is also to wake up to foggy streets.

    High wind is to sweep through Akmola region. Ground frosts are also expected in the region in the night.

    Strong wind is forecast to batter Turkestan region. Fire threat remains high locally.

    North Kazakhstan is also to brace for ground frosts accompanied by high wind of 15-20 m/s.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

