Windchill expected in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for Zhambyl region, Kazhydromet reports.

On October 14-16 Zhambyl region will brace for strong wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s. Ground frosts will form in the nighttime on October 14-16 with mercury standing at 1-3 degrees Celsius. Chances of storm are high, it said in a statement.