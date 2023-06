Wind warning declared in N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Wind waning has been issued for North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Ground blizzard, fog and 15-20 mps wind gusting to 25 mps are predicted for North Kazakhstan region on March 6-7.

South-western wind of 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps is forecast for Petropavlovsk on March 6-7. A chance of storm is 90-95%.