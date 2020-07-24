Go to the main site
    Wind to pound regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

    24 July 2020, 07:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is likely to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions. It will bring dust storms to Kyzylorda region. Gusts my reach 23 mps in Akmola, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions and 25 mps in Pavlodar, Aktobe, and Almaty regions. Wind gusting up to 28 mps is set to pound North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

    Squall may hit East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Aktobe, and Almaty regions.

    Scorching heat will linger over Almaty, Atyrau, south of Mangistau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard is to persist in most of Kyzylorda, Atyrau, parts of Aktobe, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Almaty, and Karaganda regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

