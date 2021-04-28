Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Wind to hit some regions of Kazakhstan Apr 28

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 April 2021, 07:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on April 28, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

However, Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast for southern Kazakhstan. Gusty wind and fog will be observed in some parts of the country,

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will whip through Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions. Gusts of wind may reach 23-28 mps in parts of North Kazakhstan region.

Parts of Kostanay, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.


