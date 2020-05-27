Go to the main site
    Wind to batter most regions of Kazakhstan on Wed

    27 May 2020, 07:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Occasional showers, thunderstorms, squall, and hail are expected only in the east of Kazakhstan.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Almaty, and Karaganda regions. Wind will gust up to 25 mps in Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

    Chances of squall and hail will be high in East Kazakhstan region.

    Patches of fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region.

    Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, south of Mangistau regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Pavlodar, parts of East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

