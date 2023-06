Wind speed exceeds 50 km/h in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The high wind swept across Atyrau region exceeding 50 km/h.

The locals uploaded photos featuring wind gusts ranging between 47 to 58 m/s.The wind reportedly tore roofs off the buildings and homes.

As earlier reported, the storm alert was issue for the region on the eve.

The monster wind is still raging the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.