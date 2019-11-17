Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Wind, snow on its way to Kazakhstan

    17 November 2019, 17:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE Kazhydromet announced a weather forecast for November 18, Kazinform reports.

    Fog, snowstorm and strong wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted for Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

    A snowstorm, glaze-ice and wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in some areas of North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Fog will blanket some areas of the regions during night and morning hours.

    Foggy weather will rule the day in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions.

    Rude wind of 15-20 m/s is forecast for Karaganda, Zhambyl and Kostanay regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued